For only the third time this year, Franz Wagner suited up for the Orlando Magic on Monday night.

After missing the last nine games with a left high ankle sprain, Wagner made his presence known in a major way, matching his brother Mo with 14 points in just 17 minutes while shooting 6-of-010 from the field, and .500 from beyond the arc.

Discussing his return to the court for the Magic and how the team was able to weather some early struggles to pull out a commanding win over the Milwaukee Bucks, Wagner noted that his team really came together on the defensive side of the court and was able to parlay that to a clean victory.

“Yeah, I thought we were a little bit crisper on the defensive side, and we're finally able to make some shots,” Wagner noted. “I think, I thought we got a lot of good looks on the front side that just didn't go in. So, I thought overall, pretty consistent game for us.”

Asked how high the Magic's ceiling can be now that they're starting to get healthy at the right time, Wagner noted he still has limitless faith in his team and knows they can make waves moving forward.

“I think the sky's the limit. Obviously, the season hasn't gone, you know, the way we envisioned before,” Wagner said. “So, no, we need everyone we can get. We already dropped too many. So, no, I think that's got to be our mindset going forward.”

When the Magic traded a king's ransom to bring Desmond Bane over from the Memphis Grizzlies, fans openly wondered if the Eastern Conference had a new powerhouse that could top the standings for the foreseeable future. While that hasn't happened just yet, if Wagner continues to average nearly a point a minute, good things should continue to come for his team.