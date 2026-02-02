The Orlando Magic visited Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday night for their second and final meeting of the NBA 2025–26 regular season, and Magic guard Desmond Bane made sure Wembanyama wouldn’t forget it.

Late in the third quarter, Bane was caught bulldozing Wembanyama while the latter was trying to find his spot on offense.

Following a review of the play, Bane was called for a flagrant foul for his action, which sent the former No. 1 overall pick tumbling to the floor.

Desmond Bane was called for a flagrant foul for this incident with Victor Wembanyama 👀 Thoughts? 🤔pic.twitter.com/rEXXUPEUBg — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 2, 2026

Fortunately for Wembanyama and the Spurs, he did not get seriously hurt during that sequence, as he immediately got up. Although Bane is much smaller than Wembanyama, anyone would have folded after taking an elbow and shoulder into the midsection, especially from someone like Bane, who's built like a tank.

When the Magic acquired Bane from the Memphis Grizzlies via a three-team trade that also involved the Phoenix Suns, the expectation was that he would provide toughness and grit to a young Orlando squad. His play against Wembanyama exemplified that, as Bane proved once again that he's willing to take on anyone on the court.

Wembanyama and the Spurs also had the last laugh against Bane and the Magic, as San Antonio scored a 112-103 win at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio. With that victory, the Spurs completed a regular-season series sweep of the Magic.

Wembanyama led the Spurs with 25 points (including an insane dunk) on 7-for-13 shooting from the floor, while Bane also had 25 points on 10-for-17 shooting.