In their second game of the post-All-Star break road trip, the Orlando Magic travel West to face the Phoenix Suns on Saturday afternoon. Despite the week-long break, both teams are still dealing with a handful of injuries, namely to guards Jalen Suggs and Grayson Allen, who are both listed as questionable. Here is everything we know about Jalen Suggs and Grayson Allen's injuries and their playing status on Saturday.

Jalen Suggs injury status vs. Suns

Suggs has already missed 20 of the Magic's first 54 games this season and is in danger of missing another. The 24-year-old has not missed a game since Jan. 22, but he is listed as questionable against the Suns while dealing with back spasms.

Suggs has frequently been listed on Orlando's injury reports as a precaution since returning to the court. Back spasms are often minor, suggesting he will be on the court on Saturday afternoon.

The Magic are already shorthanded after Franz Wagner suffered a setback in his injury recovery, which has forced Anthony Black into the starting lineup. Losing Suggs would leave Jamahl Mosley without his best on-ball defender, likely giving the surging Jevon Carter a spot start.

It would not be surprising to see Suggs take another seat, considering he has already missed nearly half of the season, and the Magic have been hit hard by the injury bug. But given the nature of his injury and Orlando's current situation, expect him to play.

Grayson Allen injury status vs. Magic

Unlike Suggs, Allen has not played in over two weeks. His last game came against the Golden State Warriors on Feb. 5, when he landed awkwardly on his leg late in the game. Allen avoided a major injury, but he has unsurprisingly been out of commission since.

Allen has remained out even after the All-Star break, missing the Suns' game against the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday. The team initially reported it would re-evaluate Allen after the break, but nothing seems to have changed.

However, his being listed as questionable is a step in the right direction, suggesting a return could be imminent. If he is able to return against the Magic, it would be a near-miracle that the scary injury only cost him four games.

With Devin Booker also out, Phoenix has been forced to operate without its starting backcourt, leading Jordan Ott to turn to Jalen Green, who is coming off a 26-point game against the Spurs. Green has been starting with Collin Gillespie, which will likely be the backcourt tandem on Saturday against the Magic, barring a miraculous return from Allen.

Magic injury report

Colin Castleton — OUT, G League

Alex Morales — OUT, G League

Jalen Suggs — Questionable, Back spasms

Franz Wagner — OUT, Left high ankle sprain injury management

Suns injury report

Grayson Allen — Questionable, Right ankle sprain

Cole Anthony — OUT, Not with team

Devin Booker — OUT, Right hip strain

Haywood Highsmith — OUT, Right knee injury management