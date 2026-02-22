The Orlando Magic suffered a 113-110 double-overtime loss to the Phoenix Suns on Saturday night after Jalen Green knocked down a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to end a back-and-forth contest. Following the defeat, Paolo Banchero identified three key issues that proved decisive: foul trouble, turnovers and second-chance opportunities.

Banchero finished with 26 points, 14 rebounds, eight assists and four blocks in 47 minutes. He shot 11-for-28 from the field and 4-for-4 from the free-throw line while helping Orlando push the game into two extra periods.

After the final shot, Banchero described his vantage point on the decisive play.

“I wasn’t on the ball so I was focused on guarding the inbounder. I didn’t really see too much, just turned my head and the ball was in the air.”

While the game ended on Green’s shot, Banchero pointed to circumstances that developed long before the final possession. Orlando lost Desmond Bane and Wendell Carter Jr. to foul trouble, while Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs were unavailable due to injury. Suggs was ruled out shortly before Saturday’s contest.

“I mean not ideal, but [I] thought we played hard, I just didn’t think we made enough plays down the stretch they made – a couple more than we did and yeah, definitely stings a little bit. Just [a] tough game.”

Turnovers, offensive rebounds tilt game toward Suns

Bane delivered one of his strongest performances of the season before fouling out, finishing with 34 points, four rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block. He shot 12-for-18 from the field, 5-for-9 from 3-point range and 5-for-5 from the free-throw line in 40 minutes. Carter added seven points, 11 rebounds and an assist while shooting 2-for-4 from the field and 3-for-3 from the line in 34 minutes.

Beyond foul trouble, Banchero emphasized Orlando’s ball security and inability to control the glass.

“Definitely hurt us. We knew coming in that they were a big second chance points team and that they crashed the glass pretty hard. They did a pretty good job of that, you know, got themselves a lot of extra possessions, a lot of dagger threes off offensive rebounds, so [it] definitely hurt us.”

The Magic committed 16 turnovers, including six from Banchero, which led to 22 Phoenix points. Orlando also surrendered 22 offensive rebounds and allowed 23 second-chance points, with the Suns going 8-for-23 on those extended possessions.

Little details loom large in Magic defeat, Jamahl Mosley says

Coach Jamahl Mosley echoed Banchero’s assessment, noting the cumulative effect of lost possessions.

“We gave ourselves a chance. That happens within a game – guys are going to foul out, there’s going to be foul trouble. There are going to be injuries throughout the season. You’ve got to give Phoenix a ton of credit, but it was a back-and-forth battle. But in a game like this, it is about the little things and the little details. We can’t turn it over 16 times for 22 points as well as give up 22 offensive rebounds. Those are possessions you can’t get back. But our guys fought till the end, minus bodies, obviously the situation. But we’ve got to make sure we continue to do the little things. And the great part about the league is that you’ve got to turn around and do it again tomorrow.”

Mosley also credited Green for the decisive shot.

“He had a helluva shot. I think got some separation on that baseline, maybe he got pushed off his route, he did a helluva job to come back and contest it, but Jalen Green hit a helluva shot. You got to give him credit for that one.”

Paolo Banchero shifts focus to Clippers after 2OT loss

The Orlando Magic now shift focus to the second night of their four-game road trip, visiting the Los Angeles Clippers (27-29) on Sunday at 9:00 p.m. ET on NBA TV. Banchero said many of the lessons from Saturday’s loss will carry into the matchup.

“Yeah, the Clippers [are] a good team, they made some trades. They look a little different, but I think it’s going to be a lot of emphasis on a lot of the same stuff that killed us tonight, hitting the glass, they crash pretty hard, defending. Yeah, just gotta be ready for the challenge, they’re a good team, good guys over there so yeah, gotta turn it around quickly.”

Los Angeles has rebounded from a 6-21 start to the season despite a Friday night loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. The Clippers reshaped their roster at the trade deadline, moving James Harden to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Darius Garland and sending Ivica Zubac to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for Bennedict Mathurin, Isaiah Jackson, two first-round picks and a second-round selection.

For Orlando, the margin for error remains thin. As Banchero outlined, foul trouble, turnovers and second-chance points proved decisive in a game decided by a single possession.