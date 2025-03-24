The Orlando Magic made their recognition of the impact Dwight Howard had on them official; he is now in the franchise's Hall of Fame.

Howard played eight seasons with the Magic from 2004 to 2012, averaging 18.4 points, 13 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game. He won six All-Star selections, three Defensive Player of the Year Awards and led the team to an NBA Finals appearance in 2009.

Even though his departure from the Magic was controversial, as the team traded him to the Los Angeles Lakers in 2012, his impact was never forgotten. He gave the franchise the most success they ever had since the Shaquille O'Neal era from 1992 to 1996.

Transitioning to a new era of Orlando basketball, where they continue their competitiveness for playoff contention, the franchise finally decided to recognize Howard for their efforts.

Ahead of Monday's game against the Lakers, the organization hosted Howard as they celebrated his career with the franchise. To cap it off, they inducted him into the Hall of Fame.

What's next for Magic after honoring Dwight Howard

It was a great moment for the Orlando Magic to have with Dwight Howard, honoring the history of their time together when the latter represented the franchise.

While the Magic underwent a tough rebuild following Howard's departure, they progressed over time to return to the playoffs in their most successful years. And now with a solid core starring Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner among others, they may be on pace to have their best stretch of success since the Howard era.

Orlando currently has a 33-38 record on the season, holding the eighth spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are two games behind the Atlanta Hawks and 8.5 games behind the Detroit Pistons.

Following Monday's game against the Lakers, the Magic will prepare for their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Charlotte Hornets on March 25 at 7 p.m. ET.