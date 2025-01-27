The field for the 2025 NBA Slam Dunk Contest has been set. As part of the 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend festivities, the AT&T Slam Dunk Contest is back, and Mac McClung will once again be headlining the list of this year's participants as he seeks his third straight dunk contest title.

McClung, who has won the event each of the last two All-Star weekends, will be competing in this year's spectacle in San Francisco. The Orlando Magic two-way guard will be joined by Milwaukee Bucks swingman Andre Jackson Jr., Chicago Bulls rookie Matas Buzelis, and San Antonio Spurs rookie Stephon Castle.

In what will be one of the youngest four-man groups to ever participate in the NBA Dunk Contest, plenty of athleticism will be on display. Still, these are four inexperienced players that do not have a whole lot of NBA experience.

No player in the history of the league has ever won the dunk contest three straight times, which is why McClung can do something not even Vince Carter, one of the greatest dunkers of all time, achieved in his Hall of Fame career. Nate Robinson is the only player to have won the event three different times.

Jason Richardson is the only other player who attempted to win the event in three straight seasons, but he was defeated by Fred Jones in 2004.

This season, McClung signed a two-way contract with the Magic. He has appeared in just one game for a total of five minutes. Last year, he averaged 25.7 points per game and was named the G League MVP for the Osceola Magic, Orlando's G League affiliate.

Jackson has been known for his high-flying abilities as a utility player on the wing for the Bucks. His slashing abilities make him a tough player to stop in transition, and he has the athleticism to jump out of the gym. Milwaukee's second-year man will give McClung a run for his money in this year's Dunk Contest.

Castle and Buzelis, two rookies in the NBA Dunk Contest this year, will be wildcards that look to make a name for themselves during All-Star Weekend. After all, Zach LaVine and Aaron Gordon are two players that broke onto the scene through the dunk contest, so perhaps Castle and Buzelis can do the same.

The 2025 NBA Dunk Contest will take place on Feb. 15 in Chase Center.