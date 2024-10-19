Two-time Slam Dunk champion Mac McClung is finally getting his chance in the NBA with the Orlando Magic.

The team has converted McClung's training camp contract to a two-way deal, per Shams Charania. He'll have the opportunity to earn a spot in the rotation as a depth piece in the Magic backcourt in 2024-25.

McClung has spent most of his career in the G-League, playing a mere four contests in the NBA with the Philadelphia 76ers, the Chicago Bulls, and the Los Angeles Lakers. The youngster has averaged 20.8 points, 5.9 assists, and 4.6 rebounds in three G-League seasons. In two appearances with the Sixers in 2023-24, McClung posted averages of 12.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.5 dimes.

The former Texas Tech standout was named the MVP of the G-League last season and made headlines in the Slam Dunk Contest with his viral slams. McClung has serious hops, but as you can see by his numbers, he can flat-out hoop, too. While there are no guarantees McClung will stick with the Magic and receive a ton of minutes, he's certainly been waiting for his shot and will be looking to make the most of it.

Last season with the Osceola Magic, McClug led the league with 25.7 ppg, 6.6 apg, and 4.7 rpg. The guard is just the fifth player in NBA history to win the Slam Dunk Contest in back-to-back years, and he did say he'll consider going for the three-peat in 2025.

The Magic are hoping to be a force in the Eastern Conference after going 47-35 last season, finishing fifth. They ultimately took Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers to seven games in the first round of the playoffs. With a solid young core led by Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, Orlando is one of the most exciting up-and-comers in the league.

They begin their campaign on Wednesday, October 23rd, against Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat.