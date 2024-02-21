This would be an intriguing matchup, to say the least.

Recently, the NBA Dunk Contest took place as part of All-Star Saturday Night from Indianapolis, Indiana, occurring at the tail end of an evening that included other events such as the Skills Challenge and the three-point contest. Winning the dunk contest was none other than last year's champion Mac McClung of the NBA G League, who once again stole the show at All-Star weekend for the second year in a row.

Recently, McClung stopped by Fanduel's Run It Back show alongside special guest and former NBA dunk contest champion Vince Carter, and was asked point blank by former NBA forward Chandler Parsons who would win a dunk contest, McClung or Carter himself (in his prime, of course)?

“It's not even close, that's Vince all day, don't even do that to me,” said McClung with a laugh, per Run It Back on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter.

“I would love the competition,” replied Carter. “That's what it's all about. I know the NBA years ago tried to put a lot of money up for the best to do it, and prime Vince would want all the smoke with everybody because it's going to bring the best out of me.”

“I might have to start two years in advance, just thinking and trying to figure it all out,” said McClung when asked how he would prepare to take on Vince Carter.

In any case, Mac McClung will have a chance to make it three victories in a row at next year's festivities.