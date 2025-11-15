The Orlando Magic extended their winning streak to three games with a 105–98 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night in their second NBA Cup matchup, but the postgame message centered less on celebration and more on the team’s need for cleaner execution. Despite the win, the Magic committed 19 turnovers — mistakes star forward Franz Wagner said nearly derailed the effort.

Wagner finished with 25 points, six rebounds and five assists while shooting 7-for-17 from the field and 8-for-10 from the free throw line across 37 minutes. His plus/minus of +15 matched the team high. But in his postgame comments, he pointed to ball security as a major concern.

“I thought it was except for the first quarter our defense was really good,” Wagner said. “Obviously turnovers were a problem all game and I think it stalled us out a little bit in the second half so we just gotta do a better job in the next game with that. But obviously good effort at the end and it’s always good to get a win.”

The Magic’s 19 turnovers led to 21 Brooklyn points, compared to just seven Nets turnovers resulting in six Orlando points. Orlando compensated by holding Brooklyn to 16 fourth-quarter points and closing the game with timely shooting and late defensive stops.

Tristan da Silva delivered one of the strongest performances of his young career, posting 22 points, nine rebounds and one assist while shooting 8-for-14 from the field and 5-for-9 from three in 32 minutes. He also recorded a +15, matching Wagner. After the game, the second-year forward echoed Wagner’s assessment of Orlando’s uneven play.

“Yeah, I mean not our standard. That’s what we gotta focus on is still learn from this, get better, make sure that we understand we got the win but we didn’t play the way we wanted to,” da Silva said. “And just grow from this… there’s obviously games that are important that you kind of have to win ugly, but at the same time make sure that we keep improving.”

Da Silva highlighted the resolve the Magic showed in grinding out an NBA Cup win despite offensive struggles.

“A lot of grit, a lot of toughness, especially mentally not giving up,” he said. “I’m super proud of everybody that stepped out today and kind of made sure that we secure this one even though it was ugly.”

Head coach Jamahl Mosley credited Orlando’s fourth-quarter defense for securing the victory, even as the offense sputtered.

“I mean the fourth quarter is what did it… the defense, it carried us,” Mosley said. “Obviously, we did not take care of the basketball like we should have… Brooklyn disrupted, they switched, they grabbed, they held… we have to continue to find ways to not let the offense and what teams are doing to us impact the way we defend throughout the night.”

Mosley also praised Wagner for hitting two critical three-pointers — one with 1:25 remaining and another with 45 seconds left — after starting 1-for-6 from deep.

“He steps up to the moment… those little plays add up,” Mosley said. “This was not a pretty game… but in this league you have to find a way to win the game.”

Wagner said the Magic must now turn their focus toward elevating their overall standard as they continue their NBA Cup schedule.

“I think it’s good to get a win but we kinda want to have a game like we did in New York… finding our brand of basketball,” Wagner said. “That should be our mindset — taking another step forward, not get too lost in wins and losses.”

Da Silva agreed:

“That’s gonna be one where we can’t get away with a win if we don’t play our standard,” he said. “We gotta make sure that we’re ready and learn from this game.”

Now 7–6 — above .500 for the first time since opening night — the Magic travel to face the Houston Rockets (8–3) on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET before returning home for a three-game homestand beginning Tuesday against the Golden State Warriors (8–6).