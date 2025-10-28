Though the 2025-26 NBA season is still young, one of the more exciting stories of the campaign has been the lights-out play of rookie guard VJ Edgecombe, who has been playing at a borderline All-Star level for the Philadelphia 76ers right out of the gates.

Dubbed an athletic freak with sky-high potential but plenty of room to grow, Edgecombe has averaged 24.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and a pair of steals a night in 41(!) minutes of action a night, all the while shooting 46.3 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from 3 on eight(!) attempts per game through two contests.

And in Game 3 of the season, Edgecombe did it again, leading the undefeated 76ers to a 136-124 win over the Orlando Magic while scoring 26 points in 39 minutes of action to go with seven steals, four rebounds, and two made 3s.

Discussing how Edgecombe has been able to play so well right out of the gate as a 20-year-old rookie, head coach Nick Nurse told reporters he wasn't surprised to see the former Baylor Bear play at his current level so soon, as he knew he was that dude right away, as reported by The Philly Voice's Adam Aaronson.

“It’s not that surprising to me,” Nurse said via Aaronson. “I think he’s this good. I thought it right away.”

Standing 6-foot-5, 190 pounds, Edgecombe isn't the most imposing player on the team, often looking slighter than fellow guards Tyrese Maxey and Quentin Grimes when the trio are on the court together. Fortunately, what Edgecombe lacks in muscle he more than makes up for in effort and athleticism, with the 76ers rookie routinely turning in plays that go viral on social media like his block on Paolo Banchero against the Magic.

Could Edgecombe eventually hit a rookie wall? Sure, many, if not most rookies do at one point or another in their first NBA seasons, but if Edgecombe continues to play up to this level, fans will be talking about an All-Star appearance in an unusually down Eastern Conference instead of whether or not he was the “right” pick over Ace Bailey.