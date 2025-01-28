The 2025 NBA trade deadline is on the horizon. The Philadelphia 76ers will presumably be buyers, though they are not among the most eager teams to make a big splash. The Sixers prefer not to tank the remainder of this season, but their losing record will surely influence their approach before the deadline on Thursday, February 6.

Amid the many injuries to Joel Embiid and other players, the Sixers continue to sit outside of even the play-in spots. The Eastern Conference is weak enough for them to progress into the playoff picture. However, for that to be the reason why their season is still alive only reinforces the idea that this team will not amount to much. For reasons in and out of their control, 2024-25 will not be remembered fondly.

The 76ers are in a bad spot but can set themselves up better for the future by adding talent for future seasons and more draft picks.

Guerschon Yabusele gets traded to a contender for draft pick(s)

Since the 76ers won’t be able to ensure that they keep Yabusele beyond this season, it makes sense to trade him and accumulate draft capital.

In all likelihood, the biggest contract the 76ers could offer Yabusele this offseason is the taxpayer mid-level exception, which is expected to be worth $5.6 million, per Spotrac. Teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder, Memphis Grizzlies, and Los Angeles Clippers should have access to the non-taxpayer MLE worth $14.1 million. With a few moves, the San Antonio Spurs could open more than that in cap space. The Sixers will easily get outbid unless undying loyalty for Philadelphia runs through Yabusele's veins. Perhaps his experience at the NFC Championship Game helps there.

Plenty of teams could use Yabusele, a skilled and smart forward with some positional flexibility. Since he's on a veteran minimum deal, opposing teams should find it easy to match his salary. This expands the pool of potential trade destinations and, thus, could create a bidding war if the 76ers indicate he's available.

For example, while the 76ers can’t get their first-round pick back from the Oklahoma City Thunder, they could offer Yabusele and Eric Gordon and receive Ousmane Dieng — an intriguing young player on a cheap contract — and draft compensation. The Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, Phoenix Suns, and Dallas Mavericks, just to name a few, all have players on veteran minimum deals, making it easy to do a one-for-one player swap that sends draft pick(s) to Philadelphia.

While it would be painful to part with such a good role player who has endeared himself to the fan base, it’s the right move for the Sixers' long-term outlook.

76ers add a 3-point shooter on multi-year deal

Any trades the 76ers make to improve their roster should not be for a rental. Even putting aside how low the chances are that they win the title this season, they don’t have much more room to add any sizable contracts. They especially need three-point shooting, so looking for a sharpshooter to add to the team's long-term core would be wise.

The 76ers rank 25th in the league in three-point percentage this season. Embiid being active would certainly raise their efficiency’ given his own shooting talent and the ways he creates open shots for teammates, namely Tyrese Maxey and Paul George, whose percentages have plummeted under the weight of tougher shot diets. Jared McCain's return next season will also help. Still, they lack shooting elsewhere on the roster and need to maximize their spacing on offense.

One option is Washington Wizards wing Corey Kispert, an adept shooter on a great contract. This past offseason, the rebuilding Wizards traded another young forward on a long-term contract, Deni Avdija, so they may also be down to trade Kispert for the right price.

Another option is Josh Green of the Charlotte Hornets, an athletic, high-volume shooter who is just 24 years old. However, he's not under contract for as long as Kispert and it’s unclear how willing Charlotte is to trade him away. If he's available for trade, he's worth checking in on.

There's also Donte DiVincenzo of the Minnesota Timberwolves. He's out due to injury but that might make him easier to obtain in a trade. The 76ers are planning for the future and wouldn’t have to worry as much as other teams about rushing him back into action. Teams looking to add some talent for this year's playoffs may pivot elsewhere because they can’t afford the same luxury of time.

While the 76ers certainly lack playmaking as well, shooting is an easier need to address for a team built around three stars in ball-dominant roles. For whatever this season has left and for any future playoff runs, they should look to add a three-point marksman on the wing.

76ers open spots for young, athletic players to fill out roster

The 76ers have kept a roster spot open all season long. It gives them some flexibility in trade possibilities and leaves room to peruse the buyout market. They probably won’t be in the running for the top buyout options, who surely will seek to latch on to a playoff contender. Instead, they should open another spot and take flyers on any young, athletic player they may want to retain for the long run.

One of those spots might wisely be used to sign rookie forward Justin Edwards to a multi-year deal. The Sixers did it with Ricky Council IV last season and Edwards, a 6-foot-6 21-year-old who can shoot and score off the bounce, has also been impressive for an undrafted rookie. Cost-controlled young players can be important for a team with three max players. In addition to whatever contributions they make on the floor, they also serve as supplementary salaries and assets to use in trades.

The Delaware Blue Coats, the 76ers' G League team, have some interesting youngsters to give a shot to, namely undrafted rookie Judah Mintz, 20-year-old wing Jaylen Martin and former second-round pick Isaiah Mobley. Pete Nance, the 24-year-old, three-point-shooting center the Sixers have on a two-way deal, would also be nice to have if the team trades away its other stretch big, Yabusele.

The assortment of veterans the Sixers have at the end of their roster has proved incapable of helping the team stay competitive. If any of the other young players the Sixers get are better, they can celebrate finding a potential diamond in the rough. If they’re somehow worse, they can at least help the team tank for better draft lottery odds — a fate that the veterans were already steering the team toward.