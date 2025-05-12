The Philadelphia 76ers went all in last offseason, signing Paul George to a four-year, $212 million contract in the hopes that he could round out a big three with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. They played a combined 112 games and the franchise finished with a miserable 24-58 record, its worst showing in almost a decade. Cataclysmic injury misfortune prevented fans from seeing the full product take shape on the court for a meaningful period of time.

However, if that star trio can somehow stay healthy for extended stretches, the Sixers could get a shot at a do-over. There is a possibility that almost the entire roster stays intact through this offseason following the latest reports regarding the organization's summer plans. First off, veterans Kelly Oubre Jr., Eric Gordon and Andre Drummond are all expected to exercise the player options in their contracts, according to insiders Jake Fischer and Marc Stein.

Oubre has solidified himself as a trusted starter in his two years in Philly, but both Gordon and Drummond are in the twilight of their respective NBA careers and played in less than half of the 2024-25 season. The former averaged 6.8 points per game while shooting 40.9 percent from behind the 3-point line (3.5 attempts per contest) and the latter posted 7.3 points and 7.8 rebounds.

The 76ers must search for a new identity after seeing last year's blueprint quickly disintegrate. They must have a solid backup plan to overcome Embiid and George's collectively sky-high injury risk. Doling out more opportunities to aging or declining players is not ideal.

Philadelphia might not have a choice, though. Unless president of basketball operations Daryl Morey can package Gordon and Drummond in a trade, which seems quite difficult, the team will have to fork over a combined $8.5 million in player options for the 2025-26 campaign. These financial developments could prevent the Sixers from fulfilling two key offseason objectives.

Can the 76ers bring back these 2024-25 standouts?

As Stein and Fischer note, the front office intends to re-sign breakout guard Quentin Grimes — acquired in a February trade with the Dallas Mavericks — and feel-good story Guerschon Yabusele. Grimes, who scored a stellar 21.9 points on 46.9 percent shooting in 28 games with Philly, is a restricted free agent. The team could match any offer he receives and automatically retain him.

Jared McCain flashed plenty of promise before suffering a torn meniscus in December, so Morey could be tempted to let Grimes go and allocate his limited funds elsewhere. But this franchise could use as much young talent as it can get its hands on right now. Retaining Yabusele also presents challenges.

Following an almost four and a half year hiatus (not counting preseason), the 2016 first-round draft pick reacquainted himself with the NBA. He averaged 11.0 points and 5.6 rebounds in 27.1 minutes per contest while shooting 38.0 percent from 3-point range. Perhaps most importantly, Yabusele ranked second on the team with 70 games played. This organization needs players it can rely on, and the French Forward proved himself last season.

Everything comes at a cost, though. The possibility of exceeding the second tax apron looms large, leaving the 76ers with much to weigh in the coming months. A huge triumph at the NBA Draft Lottery on Monday night would surely alleviate much of their stress.