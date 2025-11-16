The Philadelphia 76ers have suffered a rash of player injury issues lately, with Kelly Oubre Jr. just having being ruled out for the team’s game against Detroit Pistons last Friday. Joel Embiid continues to have his knee injury rehab managed, and the latest injury news came in the form of key big man Adem Bona who will miss the 76ers’ game against the Clippers on Monday.

Not only will Bona be out for the Clippers game, but he will also miss the two games after that against the Toronto Raptors and Milwaukee Bucks, putting him out for at least three games, as per Derek Bodner of PHLY Sports. Bona is dealing with a an ankle sprain. The 76ers’ full injury report for the Clippers game has not yet been released, so it’s uncertain what other players might be out as well.

The No. 41 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Bona has emerged as key contributor for the 76ers’ frontcourt, and has even started a handful of games this year, his second in the league.

Bona has appeared in 12 games this season, including three starts, at a little over 14 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 2.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.7 blocked shots with splits of 45 percent shooting from the field and 50 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Last season as a rookie, Bona appeared in 58 games, including 11 starts, at a little over 15 minutes per game. He’s averaged 5.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocked shots with splits of 70.3 percent shooting from the field and 67 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

In the early-goings of the 2025-26 season, the 76ers had been one of the surprise teams in the Eastern Conference. They have since come back down to earth a little bit, going 5-5 in their last 10 games and holding a 7-5 record overall. The team is still awaiting the season debut of Paul George who is recovering from a knee injury.