The Philadelphia 76ers, for as long as Joel Embiid is on the roster, will always want to be on the hunt for a championship. Their 7-4 start to the season is impressive in that regard, as Embiid is yet to go full-tilt since the start of the new campaign, with Philly still limiting his workload. In fact, Embiid was a notable absentee during the 76ers' 102-100 win over the Boston Celtics on Tuesday, with Philadelphia reporting that he's experiencing soreness in his right knee.

Embiid had been sitting out the second game of a back-to-back set all season long to this point for the 76ers, but he has otherwise been available. This made his absence on Tuesday night that much more conspicuous. But the good news, as per Shams Charania of ESPN, is that his right knee was evaluated tonight and the team found no structural issues. Thus, he can be considered day-to-day moving forward.

The schedule is also working in the 76ers' favor. After experiencing a few back-to-backs over the first few weeks of the season, they have only two games this week — the recently-concluded outing against the Celtics, and an NBA Cup tussle against the surging Detroit Pistons on Friday.

This should give Embiid plenty of time to rest and heal from whatever soreness he's experiencing in his right knee. The 76ers aren't just about to rush Embiid back to action, not with his extensive injury history.

Will 76ers finally have full-strength squad soon?

The 76ers have been on the bad end of some injury luck over the past few years. Embiid's injury history has been well-documented. But someone like Paul George, who was healthy for most of his stint with the Los Angeles Clippers, encountered a ton of knee problems in his first year with the team and suffered one of his worst seasons in recent memory as a result. Even Jared McCain appears to be so far away from a return to form.

But Embiid dodged a major bullet with this latest injury report, and George appears to be on the fast track to returning. It should only be a matter of time before the 76ers have their full-strength squad.