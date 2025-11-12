The Philadelphia 76ers, all things considered, are having a strong start to the 2025-26 season. They moved to 7-4 on the year after taking another cardiac victory over the Boston Celtics, 102-100, on Tuesday night. What makes this 7-4 start to the new campaign that much more impressive is that Joel Embiid continues to be limited by a minutes restriction, and Paul George has not played a single minute yet this season after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his left knee this past offseason.

George has been inching closer to making his season debut for the 76ers, but the team has been very cautious with his knee considering his history of injuries. Moreover, he's already 35 years of age, so he's already endured a lot of wear and tear in his career. He was supposed to be re-evaluated by doctors this weekend in preparation for a potential return, and it looks like the verdict is in on what he needs to be cleared to play.

According to Shams Charania of ESPN, “doctors want additional strength of his left quadriceps to support the knee” before they clear the 76ers forward for a return to action.

This indicates that George is simply ramping up and building strength on his legs just so he wouldn't be prone to re-aggravation of the knee problems he endured last season in his maiden season with the 76ers.

George had a nightmare 2024-25 season on the injury front; he hyperextended his knee during preseason and did not look right for much of that campaign as a result before the 76ers decided to shut him down, helping keep their first-round pick (which then became V.J. Edgecombe).

76ers move closer to being full strength as Paul George nears return

A lot of 76ers fans harbor frustration, and perhaps even resentment, towards George for his underperformance last season after signing a max contract with the team. But George, even in a declined state, will help improve their defense, and he would be, at the minimum, another 3-and-D wing who can help space the floor and relieve Tyrese Maxey and Embiid of some very heavy shot-creation duties.

The earliest George could return to action would be on Friday, when the 76ers take on the surging Detroit Pistons in NBA Cup action.