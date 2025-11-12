On Tuesday evening, the Philadelphia 76ers improved to 7-4 on the young 2025-26 NBA season with a narrow home win over the Boston Celtics. While Kelly Oubre Jr. scored the game-winning basket for the 76ers, Philadelphia was in position to win due to a hot game from young wing Justin Edwards, who hit multiple big three pointers down the stretch of the game.

After the game, Edwards was asked by the media what he yelled after hitting the clutch shots from beyond the arc.

He started to answer before his mom, who was in attendance for the press conference, hilariously cut him off.

“I know. But if he say it, he gonna get a beating,” she said.

“She knows,” confirmed Edwards.

(Video via the NBA on X, formerly Twitter).

Justin Edwards when asked what he yelled after hitting two clutch threes down the stretch in Sixers-Celtics: "Oh…" Justin's mom interrupts: "I know. But if he say it, he gonna get a beating." "She knows." 🤣 (via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/ZZS0zBevj7 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 12, 2025

Edwards certainly had cause for enthusiasm on Tuesday after putting together arguably the biggest moment of his career so far, helping Philadelphia knock off Boston for the second time in three tries already this season.

All three matchups between the Atlantic division rival 76ers and Celtics have gone down to the wire thus far, with Philadelphia winning one on the road and one at home.

An interesting 76ers team

As previously mentioned, the Philadelphia 76ers now sit at 7-4, tied for third place in the Eastern Conference. While VJ Edgecombe has cooled off considerably over the last couple of weeks, the 76ers still have an intriguing collection of young talent on the roster, which has made the apparent end of Joel Embiid's run as an elite player an easier pill to swallow.

In any case, up next for the 76ers is a road game against the Detroit Pistons on Friday evening in a rematch of this weekend's tilt between the two teams.

That game is slated to tip off at 7:30 PM ET.