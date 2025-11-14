The Philadelphia 76ers have surprisingly been among the top teams in the Eastern Conference with a record of 7-4 with just about one month into the regular season. A big reason for the 76ers’ solid play has been rookie guard VJ Edgecombe, although he did appear on the team’s injury report ahead of their NBA Cup game against the Detroit Pistons.

VJ Edgecombe was officially listed as questionable on the 76ers’ injury report for the team’s NBA Cup game against the Pistons, as per the NBA’s official injury list. He is listed as dealing with back spasms. Edgecombe has not missed a game yet this season, although the month of November has been a littler quieter for him than how he began the season.

The No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Edgecombe was looking like an early frontrunner for the league’s Rookie of the Year Award. Those talks have since cooled following his own cool-down.

Edgecombe has appeared in all 11 games for the 76ers so far, at a little over 37 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 15.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.4 steals with splits of 40.9 percent shooting from the field, 36.2 percent shooting from the three-point line and 75.9 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The 76ers’ strong start has coincided with other injury issues as well. Paul George has yet to make his seasons debut as he continues his recovery from a knee injury. Joel Embiid has also been in and out of lineup also due to a knee injury going back to last season, but his absences have been part of his management plan from the team.