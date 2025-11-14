Earlier this week, the Philadelphia 76ers picked up a narrow win over the Boston Celtics to 7-4 on the young 2025-26 NBA season. The 76ers have been playing slightly better than expectations this year due largely to the play of backcourt duo Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe, as well as other young players like Justin Edwards making unexpected contributions.

Matching up against the Celtics (amazingly already for the third time this year) of course meant going against Boston star Jaylen Brown, who has become a meme as of late for his propensity to accidentally stain opponents' jerseys with his hairline spray, which has already happened twice this season.

In response to that, the 76ers' mascot was seen at one point in the game walking down the court and then quickly backing up once he saw Brown in a hilarious moment.

From 2 days ago: Sixers mascot Franklin avoids Jaylen Brown like the plague to prevent a hair mark being left on him! Via: https://t.co/kR3l4kkoW3 pic.twitter.com/EzzI0WGc4O — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) November 14, 2025

The first incident in which fans noticed Brown's hairline spray was against the New York Knicks a few weeks ago, when the ink could be clearly seen on New York forward OG Anunoby's jersey. This prompted a slew of memes on social media, as well as burns from everyone, including the Celtics' own team announcer during a live telecast.

Unfortunately for Brown, it doesn't seem that the mockery will be ending anytime soon.

Article Continues Below

A hot start for the 76ers

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia 76ers have gotten off to a strong start to the season and are hoping to stay strong in their position near the top of the Eastern Conference standings.

Maxey has been on a heater since the opening tip of the campaign, and Edgecome hasn't been far behind, establishing himself as one of the early frontrunners for the Rookie of the Year award.

In any case, the 76ers will next take the floor on Friday evening vs the Detroit Pistons.