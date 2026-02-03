A jaw-dropping highlight from Quentin Grimes unfolded early in the second quarter Monday night on the road, immediately silencing the arena and drawing instant reaction online during the Philadelphia 76ers’ road game vs. the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night.

The league posted the video to its official X (formerly known as Twitter), showcasing the 76ers guard rising through traffic and finishing emphatically over John Collins with the left hand.

“QUENTIN GRIMES. ONE-HANDED POSTER SLAM 🤯”

The highlight quickly spread across social media as fans reacted to the power and timing of the dunk, with the NBA amplifying the moment in real time and cementing it as one of the night’s defining plays.

The dunk occurred much earlier in the night, setting an aggressive tone before the game settled into its later phases. The 76ers built on that energy over the next two quarters, turning an assertive second-quarter stretch into sustained control as the contest moved toward its closing minutes.

By the midpoint of the fourth quarter, the 76ers held a 117–104 advantage, maintaining a double-digit lead while managing pace on the road vs. the Clippers. The margin reflected balance and physicality rather than reliance on a single scoring run.

Tyrese Maxey paced the offense with 29 points and a team-best plus-minus, while Barlow made his impact on the interior with 20 points and 16 rebounds, including 10 offensive boards that generated extra possessions. Joel Embiid added 24 points and remained a flawless seven-for-seven at the free-throw line, helping stabilize the 76ers whenever L.A. showed signs of momentum.

The Clippers attempted to respond with short spurts, including a fourth-quarter finish from Leonard and a perimeter make from Lopez, but the 76ers consistently answered. Within that broader context, the early poster dunk functioned as a tone-setter—an emphatic moment that previewed a road performance defined by control, effort, and execution as the game moved toward its conclusion.