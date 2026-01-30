The Philadelphia 76ers (26-21) have too many injury questions and not enough room for error to squander surefire wins. Well, they got quite a scare in Thursday's home game versus the lowly Sacramento Kings (12-37). Tyrese Maxey had to empty his offensive arsenal in Xfinity Mobile Arena, and it was just enough to send the crowd into a frenzy.

After tying the score at 111 on the free throw line, the two-time All-Star point guard dashed to the basket for a strong finish at the rim with just 1.3 seconds left on the game clock. He pushed through the contact and lifted the Sixers to a 113-111 win. Fans probably anticipated a more straightforward outing, but they got their money's worth.

TYRESE MAXEY IS THAT GUY 😤 The Sixers star hits the game winner and finishes with 40 points!pic.twitter.com/iWOE5D0K0V — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 30, 2026

Maxey posted 40 points on 12-of-18 shooting to go with eight assists and four rebounds versus the Kings. Fellow franchise pillar Joel Embiid dropped 37 points and eight assists of his own. It is a bit alarming that the 76ers needed their two best players to combine for almost 80 points in order to survive one of the worst teams in the NBA, but head coach Nick Nurse will have all of Friday to scrutinize Philly's performance. He is probably just relieved to get out of the building with a W.

Philadelphia remains two games behind the surging Cleveland Cavaliers for fifth place in the Eastern Conference. The 76ers boast solid depth, but they obviously need Tyrese Maxey to remain in attack mode if this season is going to end in genuine jubilation. Ideally, he will not need to unload 40 points to beat the New Orleans Pelicans this Saturday.