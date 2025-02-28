CAMDEN, N.J. — Guerschon Yabusele is gearing up to return to the court for the Philadelphia 76ers after injuring both of his eyes in a loss to the Chicago Bulls earlier this week.

Yabusele missed the 76ers' loss to the New York Knicks, being listed with a right eye abrasion on the NBA injury report, but was a full participant in practice on Friday. He got inadvertently hit in the face by Josh Giddey during the Sixers' embarrassing loss to the Bulls and is hoping that he can keep his absence to just one game.

Suffering an injury to both eyes was “probably” the weirdest injury Yabusele sustained in his basketball career, he said. Although his left eye still looks visibly injured — still appearing as if it was poked pretty hard — he's ready to get back to the court as the Sixers host the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night.

“It was weird because I feel like I couldn't see for 24 hours, more or less, 'cause I got hit in both eyes,” the 76ers' big man continued. “It was tough for me to be in bright light, walking around. I feel like I needed assistance. I couldn't drive. It was a little bit hard, little bit. But I'm glad to feel better and to be back with the guys.”

Guerschon Yabusele working back from eye injuries

Yabusele said he dropped a pass from Quentin Grimes and nearly got hit in the face during the 76ers' first drills of practice, sparking some laughter.

“I have no clue what was the injury or what was going on,” Yabusele said. “In my mind, what I recall, I feel his finger was so far into my eyes, he could touch my brain. The feeling was like, ‘Oh my God.’ I was trying to open it and I just couldn't. It was weird and it was really painful. But I'm glad to be back. I feel like I'm blessed to be back that quickly.”