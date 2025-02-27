Joel Embiid's left knee injury continues to weigh on him and the Philadelphia 76ers, whose losing streak reached nine games as Embiid and the team search for answers.

As the 76ers fell to the New York Knicks 110-105, Embiid was in the process of learning what could potentially be done regarding his knee. The plan to adapt to the new state of his left knee, which underwent an operation last year and in 2017, has not worked out. Something needs to be done, though it’s not yet clear what.

Jake Fischer wrote on Substack that there should be “some form of resolution” about Embiid's knee by the end of this week and that the big man is hoping for something that allows him to get back to playing at an MVP level.

Fischer writes the following: “According to those with knowledge of the situation, Embiid is still hoping for some sort of cure-all procedure that would allow him to return to his MVP form. Heading into this week, however, neither the Sixers' own medical staff nor any of the external doctors consulted throughout this saga had been able to pinpoint a clear-cut pathway to steering Embiid in his desired direction.”

Joel Embiid, 76ers hoping to fix knee problems

Embiid's knee situation, obviously, is without any easy fix. Given the damage to the knee and the size of the person it belongs to, finding the right solution is proving to be very difficult.

This season has not only seen Embiid play way less but play way below his superstar level. He's always looked less than ideal in the wake of injuries but this season has been something else. His explosive movement has been zapped, compromising his ability to score and bang down low with opponents. Although his size and shooting touch give him a chance to age into an overqualified role player when his prime ends, the condition of his knee isn’t even allowing him to do that.

The 76ers have been a horrible team without Embiid this season. Usually, he's been a one-man fix. Unless something can be done about his knee, that won’t be the case this season and perhaps for the rest of his career.