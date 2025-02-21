Although Jared McCain won't be available to play for the Philadelphia 76ers down the stretch run of the 2024-25 season, the rookie is doing the best thing can control: attacking his injury rehab hard.

McCain's sensational rookie season was ended prematurely by a torn meniscus. He still leads the field of first-timers with 15.3 points per game and ranks 10th in three-pointers and 11th in total points despite playing only the 25th-most minutes. Even though he can only get in some light work off the court as his knee heals, he's making the most of it.

Nick Nurse said that he's working his tail off in his injury rehab and that his dedication can serve as motivation for the rest of the team, according to Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.

“First of all, he is really working hard,” Nurse said, via PhillyVoice. “Every day he is doing as absolute much as he can do. He's lifting, he's on the treadmill. He's getting hundreds and hundreds of shots up. He can't move, but he’s working on his form…He’s really, really working hard. And to me, that is like, that's just who he is. He knows what he wants, knows he wants to be a great player. He's not going to let an injury stop him. I think that's motivation for everybody.”

Jared McCain working hard in injury rehab

McCain has been around the 76ers as they try to turn their season around. At 20-35, they’re still in the race for a play-in spot. There’s no doubt that the sharpshooter would make a huge difference for them.

While McCain is far from the only injury the Sixers are dealing with — Joel Embiid's constant knee troubles still linger over the team — his consistent hard work makes for a great source of inspiration. As the long season continues, his leadership by example will be important in keeping the rest of the team dedicated.

The 76ers may be having a brutal season but their future is notably brighter because of McCain, whose hard work and talent will make him a franchise cornerstone now and into the future.