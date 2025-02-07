Quentin Grimes is on the move again. At this point in his NBA career, the Philadelphia 76ers' new wing is perhaps more accustomed to moving places than he is to staying put. Although he’s joining another new team at the trade deadline, familiarity with some of the new faces should make his transition easier.

Grimes believes he can fit in well with the Sixers. He touted his relationships with new teammates Tyrese Maxey, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Eric Gordon and explained how his skill set can make Joel Embiid's life easier, per Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire.

“I think I fit in pretty well,” Grimes said, via Sixers Wire. “I’ve known Tyrese. I’ve known Kelly from Houston. I went to high school there. I know EG from [college coach Kelvin Sampson] so I got a good rapport with a few of the guys. I feel like I can be a 3-and-D spacer, make plays off the dribble. I can try to take the pressure off of Joel when he gets doubled and everything. I can knock down shots and come in and try to help this team make plays and win games.”

This season, Grimes has averaged 10.2 points per game while setting new career-highs in three-point percentage (39.8 percent), rebounds per game (3.8) and tying his career-high in assists per game (2.1). He's also getting to the foul line at the best rate of his career with a .222 free-throw rate, 1.7 free-throw attempts per game and 1.3 free throws made per game, all career bests.

Quentin Grimes joining 76ers after trade from Mavericks

The former first-round pick has found himself on his fourth team since the start of last season. Grimes, who landed with the New York Knicks in the 2021 draft and became a starter in his second season, was traded to the Detroit Pistons at last season's trade deadline. Last offseason, the Pistons dealt him to the Dallas Mavericks, who flipped him to the 76ers in exchange for Caleb Martin. Philadelphia also reacquired its 2025 second-round draft pick and sent out its own 2030 second-rounder.

As a legitimate 3-and-D threat, Grimes should fit in extremely well alongside Embiid, Maxey and Paul George. He's the ideal type of role player to play next to ball-dominant stars: a knockdown shooter that lets 'em fly at a high volume and defends at a high level.

Grimes presents the only surefire upgrade the 76ers' made at the deadline. Jared Butler could be an upgrade over Reggie Jackson, who the Sixers traded to the Washington Wizards as part of a draft-pick exchange, but he's still signed to a two-way deal. Philly still wants to make the playoffs and is banking on Grimes as a source of new energy to help the team get there.