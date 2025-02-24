The Philadelphia 76ers are facing the Chicago Bulls on Monday. Desperately needing to pick up a win amid a seven-game losing streak, the Sixers have a chance to get closer to the Bulls in the standings. Unfortunately, their latest injury update for Joel Embiid is not great. Embiid has not been ruled out as of this moment but there is a chance that he does not play.

Is 76ers' Joel Embiid playing tonight vs. Bulls?

Embiid is listed as questionable with left knee injury management on the NBA injury report. On Sunday, he was held out of the Sixers' practice and it was reported that the superstar big man and the team are looking for alternative options to fix his persistent knee problems.

Embiid admitted that he's not playing at the same level he was when he was one of the leaders of the MVP race. In his first two games since the All-Star break, he has shot 7-22 from the field and scored 29 total points. Philly lost his minutes in both games.

“The way I was playing a year ago, it's not the way I'm playing now,” Embiid said on Thursday. “It sucks but I believe I probably need to fix the problem and then I'll be back at that level. But it's hard to have the trust [in your body] when you're not yourself.”

Paul George (left finger splint) is on the injury report but is listed as available. Tyrese Maxey is listed as questionable due to a right finger sprain and Justin Edwards (left ankle sprain), Eric Gordon (right wrist sprain), Kyle Lowry (right hip injury management) and Jared McCain (left knee meniscus surgery) are out.

For the Bulls, Ayo Dosunmu (left shoulder subluxation), Patrick Williams (right quadricep tendon tendonitis) and Jalen Smith (concussion) have been ruled out and Coby White (right ankle sprain) is listed as probable.