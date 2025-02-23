The Philadelphia 76ers head into their next game, a home matchup against the Chicago Bulls, with an injury report that includes more than Joel Embiid. Tyrese Maxey, one of their most durable players, is at risk of being sidelined.

Maxey is listed as questionable on the NBA injury report with a right finger sprain. He has played in 48 of Philly's 56 games and previously dealt with a knee contusion that cost him the Sixers' last game before the All-Star break. If he's unable to play, it will be way harder to beat a pace-and-space Chicago squad.

Tyrese Maxey dealing with finger injury heading into 76ers-Bulls clash

The 76ers have lost their last seven games and own a record of 20-36. The Bulls, at 22-35, lead them by 1.5 games in one of the saddest playoff chases ever. The Eastern Conference's 10th seed, which will have a chance at the playoffs via the play-in tournament, will probably be a team with well below 40 wins.

The Sixers are still trying to compete, though their trying to win is yielding the same results that would come with a successful tank. If they can’t beat the Bulls after losing to the Brooklyn Nets twice in their last three games and the Toronto Raptors before that, their chances of the playoffs may be in serious jeopardy.

Also on the injury report for the Sixers is Embiid, who is listed as questionable (left knee injury management) after not participating in practice on Sunday and struggling to return to his MVP level. Philly has ruled out Justin Edwards (left ankle sprain), Eric Gordon (right wrist sprain), Kyle Lowry (right hip injury management) and Jared McCain (left knee meniscus surgery). Paul George (left finger splint) is listed as available on the injury report.

The Bulls will be without Ayo Dosunmu (left shoulder subluxation), Patrick Williams (right quadricep tendon tendonitis) and Jalen Smith (concussion). Coby White is listed as probable due to a right ankle sprain.