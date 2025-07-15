IShowSpeed just pulled off another headline-worthy moment, this time sprinting past former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III not once but twice. The races took place on July 15, 2025, in Estonia, and footage quickly made its rounds online, showing Speed holding his own and then some against the former Heisman winner.

Griffin, who built part of his reputation on speed before injuries took their toll, accepted the outcome with grace. But he didn’t walk away unimpressed. “I think you can run a 4.3,” Griffin said in a moment captured on camera. “If I train this man right here, he can beat Noah in the 40 and he can beat Tyreek in a race.”

For those unfamiliar, that’s not just empty praise. Noah refers to Noah Lyles, the reigning world champion sprinter. And Tyreek? That’s Tyreek Hill, one of the fastest players in NFL history. Speed has already faced Lyles in a footrace and continues to publicly challenge Hill to a showdown. While Hill has yet to respond with an official race date, the callouts haven’t slowed down.

More than just a streamer

Speed’s rapid rise as a content creator came from his unpredictable streams and over-the-top antics. But lately, he’s been earning a different kind of respect. Earlier this year, he beat college football safety Ashton Hall multiple times in footraces, leaving many athletes and fans impressed by the quickness he brings off-screen.

Now, adding RGIII to his list of conquered competitors puts Speed in an even brighter spotlight. Griffin may no longer have the burst that once made him a top NFL threat, but his background as a Big 12 track champion and 4.41-second 40-yard dash runner still commands respect.

IShowSpeed has proven he’s more than a viral moment. He’s becoming a legitimate athlete-entertainer hybrid, blurring the lines between sports and spectacle with every challenge he accepts and every finish line he crosses first.

