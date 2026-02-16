The Philadelphia 76ers signed their two-way forward, Jabari Walker, to a two-year contract. While 76ers All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey helped Team USA Stars win the All-Star Game, Walker was on the cusp of securing a new deal that will keep him with Philly for at least another season.

Walker agreed to a two-year deal with the Sixers, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

“The Philadelphia 76ers intend to sign forward Jabari Walker to a new two-year contract, sources tell ESPN. 76ers and Klutch Sports' Rich Paul and Anthony Fields negotiated the new deal for Walker, who earned a rotation role after maxing out the games allowed on his two-way deal,” Charania reported.

Shortly after announcing Walker's new deal, Cam Payne secured a deal for the rest of the season, Charania added.

“The 76ers are planning to sign Walker to the new two-year deal and veteran guard Cam Payne for the rest of the season in the coming days,” Charania added. “Payne spent part of the 2023-24 season with the 76ers.”

VJ Edgecombe's championship aspirations with 76ers

After 76ers rookie VJ Edgecombe won the MVP award at the Rising Stars game during All-Star weekend. Edgecombe won the award unanimously after scoring 23 points in two games, leading Team Vince over Team Melo in the final.

Edgecombe also declared another trophy he'd love to win for the 76ers.

“It feels great, man. It feels great, baby. For Philly, baby,” Edgecombe declared. “You know, hopefully that championship in the Rising Stars is the first I'm going to have this season.”

The Sixers will continue their regular-season schedule when they host the Hawks on Thursday.