Recently, the Philadelphia 76ers got some tough news when it was announced that Paul George was suspended for 25 games for violating the league's substance policy. Despite that, the team has been playing well of late, recently picking up a nice road win over the Phoenix Suns.

In the wake of George's suspension, some players have had to step up into bigger roles, including Quentin Grimes, who recently got 100% real on his reaction to the news.

“I’m staying ready. That was uncertain and unexpected. But that’s why I put in the work all summer and throughout the season,” said Grimes, per Mark Medina of Essentially Sports. “That way I would stay ready for more opportunities and more shots. That’s a tough position for the team. But you have to be ready when your name is called and step up.”

Grimes has had a bit of a rough season for the 76ers this year after his breakout stretch to close out the 2024-25 campaign, but his teammates are certainly not giving up on him.

“We’re going to get to a point where he’s really going to take off,” said center Joel Embiid. “I think a lot of it his confidence. I know that he hasn’t been playing as well as he wishes. But I think there will be a point in time where he’s really going to take off.”

Grimes is still a certified threat from beyond the arc whom teams have to pay attention to on defense, even if his shots aren't falling as often as he'd like.

This naturally provides more space for Embiid and 76ers star Tyrese Maxey to operate on offense, which is key to making Philadelphia as difficult to defend as possible.

In any case, the 76ers will hope that George doesn't miss a beat when he returns from his suspension later on this season.