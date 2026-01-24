The Philadelphia 76ers are set to host the New York Knicks on Saturday afternoon. Heading into the game, however, the 76ers have some injury concerns. Joel Embiid and Paul George are among the players on the injury report, so are they playing today?
Despite dealing with injury trouble at times, the 76ers have performed well this season. Philadelphia is certainly hoping to have Embiid and George available against a talented Knicks squad, though. The Sixers are proceeding with caution when it comes to Embiid's ankle injury and George's knee injury, which is why they are both on the injury report.
Here's everything we know about the 76ers stars' injury statuses for tonight's game vs. the Knicks.
Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*
Joel Embiid, Paul George's injury statuses vs. Knicks
According to the NBA injury report, both Embiid and George are listed as probable to play.
The 24-19 76ers are currently in sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings. At 26-18, the Knicks are fourth in the East. Saturday afternoon's game projects to be quite competitive, as it will serve as a potential playoff preview.
When it comes to the question of if Joel Embiid and Paul George are playing today, the answer is probably.
76ers' injury report
The 76ers have five players listed on the injury report.
- Kelly Oubre Jr. (left knee injury recovery – brace): Available
- Joel Embiid (right ankle injury management): Probable
- Paul George (left knee injury management): Probable
- Johni Broome (G League on assignment): Doubtful
- MarJon Beauchamp (G League two-way): Out
Knicks' injury report
The Knicks have seven players on the injury report.
- Mohamed Diawara (G League on assignment): Available
- Ariel Hukporti (G League on assignment): Available
- Karl-Anthony Towns (back thoracic back spasms): Questionable
- Pacome Dadiet (G League on assignment): Out
- Trey Jemison III (G League two-way): Out
- Dillon Jones (G League two-way): Out
- Kevin McCullar Jr. (G League two-way): Out