The Philadelphia 76ers are set to host the New York Knicks on Saturday afternoon. Heading into the game, however, the 76ers have some injury concerns. Joel Embiid and Paul George are among the players on the injury report, so are they playing today?

Despite dealing with injury trouble at times, the 76ers have performed well this season. Philadelphia is certainly hoping to have Embiid and George available against a talented Knicks squad, though. The Sixers are proceeding with caution when it comes to Embiid's ankle injury and George's knee injury, which is why they are both on the injury report.

Here's everything we know about the 76ers stars' injury statuses for tonight's game vs. the Knicks.

Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Joel Embiid, Paul George's injury statuses vs. Knicks

According to the NBA injury report, both Embiid and George are listed as probable to play.

The 24-19 76ers are currently in sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings. At 26-18, the Knicks are fourth in the East. Saturday afternoon's game projects to be quite competitive, as it will serve as a potential playoff preview.

When it comes to the question of if Joel Embiid and Paul George are playing today, the answer is probably.

Article Continues Below

76ers' injury report

The 76ers have five players listed on the injury report.

Kelly Oubre Jr. (left knee injury recovery – brace): Available

Joel Embiid (right ankle injury management): Probable

Paul George (left knee injury management): Probable

Johni Broome (G League on assignment): Doubtful

MarJon Beauchamp (G League two-way): Out

Knicks' injury report

The Knicks have seven players on the injury report.