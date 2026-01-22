On Thursday night, the Philadelphia 76ers will hit the floor at home for a game against the Houston Rockets. Both Joel Embiid and Paul George are on the injury report for this game, with Embiid being listed as probable due to right ankle injury management, and George as questionable due to left knee injury management. Here's everything we know about Embiid and George's injury situation and their playing status vs the Rockets.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Joel Embiid, Paul George playing status vs the Rockets

Considering his probable designation on the injury report, it seems more likely than not that Embiid will be able to go vs the Rockets on Thursday evening. Embiid has been in and out of the lineup all year as he manages various leg injuries, but his workload has started to increase in recent weeks, as has his production on the court, more closely resembling the All-Star version of himself.

Meanwhile, there is a bit more doubt as to whether or not George will be able to suit up, given his questionable status. George has also dealt with various injuries throughout this season, and is not exactly living up to the max contract that the 76ers gave him last offseason.

Article Continues Below

Meanwhile, Kelly Oubre Jr. will be available for this game as he recovers from a left knee injury.

For the Rockets, Steven Adams will miss this contest with a left ankle sprain, while Aaron Holiday is questionable with back spasms.

Overall, Thursday's game should be a good test for the 76ers against a Rockets team that recently picked up a thrilling win over the San Antonio Spurs earlier this week.

The 76ers currently sit in sixth place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 23-19, but are just two games out of third.

Tipoff between Houston and Philadelphia is set for 7:00 pm ET.