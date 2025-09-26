Philadelphia 76ers veteran Kelly Oubre Jr. called out Sixers fans over the summer before debuting his new red hair at Media Day on Friday. Oubre Jr. opted-in to the final season of his two-year, $16.3 million deal, worth $8.3 million, with the 76ers. While Kelly doesn't feel the love he has for Philly has been reciprocated, it didn't influence him to sign elsewhere ahead of 2025-26.

Perhaps the new look is Oubre Jr.'s way of expressing the kind of productive campaign he plans on having this upcoming season, as he addressed what led to the red hair.

“I just wanted to change it up. I just wanted to bring that fire that’s inside of me outside a little bit,” Oubre Jr. said. “So, that you guys feel me when you see me play.”

Entering 76ers training camp, some believe Oubre Jr.'s job as a starter is in jeopordy, which could have factored into Philly's decision to not extend his contract during the offseason. With an influx of young talented wings, including Justin Edwards, and this year's third overall pick, VJ Edgecombe, entering 2025-26 with high potential, some predict Oubre Jr. will be relegated to a secondary role this season.

Oubre Jr. averaged 15.1 points on 47% shooting, including 29.3% from deep, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.5 steals in 60 games for the Sixers last season.

Kelly Oubre Jr. calls out 76ers fans on social media

76ers veteran Kelly Oubre Jr. heard the trade rumors about him during the offseason. He called out the fans, including the ones pointing out his declining 3-point shooting percentages as a means for the Sixers to cut bait.

Obure Jr. called out 76ers fans in a comment on Instagram, per Sixers Wire's Ky Carlin.

“I love Philly, but the love doesn't seem to be reciprocated,” Oubre Jr. said. “What happened to this place? And for those saying I'm garbage because my 3% went down. $till put up numbers and I'd $Till cook you. I played through finger surgery's on my (left hand) thumb and pinky for three years, but $Till put my soul in this s***. That's one thing only GOD can take from me. Hope to see ya'll soon. Godspeed.”

Oubre Jr. will look to have a bounce-back season in 2025-26.