The Philadelphia 76ers entered the 2024-25 season with such high expectations; after all, they brought in one of the best stars in a supporting role in Paul George via free agency, essentially replacing Tobias Harris who didn't cover himself in glory in his final game for the team during the 2024 NBA playoffs. But things keep on going from bad to worse for the 76ers, what with Joel Embiid weighing treatment options for his ailing knee.

It did not help matters at all that the 76ers lost another game, this time a 110-105 affair to the New York Knicks, sending them to 20-38 on the year. With each passing day, the 76ers' playoff hopes are becoming bleaker and bleaker. Just to rub even more salt on their wounds, Kendrick Perkins believes that the team has given up on its passionate fanbase.

“I'm concerned about the Philadelphia 76ers overall and we're watching a team right now that has basically quit on their fans,” Perkins said during halftime of the 76ers' loss to the Knicks.

George, in particular, has been a magnet for criticism in his first season with the 76ers. His overall production has dipped, and he's had plenty of lowlights already despite not having been through a full campaign yet in the City of Brotherly Love. While he did finish with 25 points in one of his better showings of the season against the Knicks, Perkins still criticized him for not being consistent, especially after declaring that he'll be putting his podcast on the backburner for now.

“When you come out here and you have this type of effort and your leader comes out and says, ‘Hey I'm about to focus solely on basketball and try to get us back on track, and then you come out and lay an egg like this?” Perkins added.

Time for the 76ers to go all-in on the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes

Paul George may be more of a believer in Ace Bailey than Cooper Flagg, but make no mistake about it, Flagg is the best prospect of this year's draft class for a reason. His offensive game is coming around, but it's his defense and toughness that will allow him to be a perfect fit on the 76ers should they somehow find their way to the first overall pick.

With their pick being top-six protected, the 76ers have to acknowledge that this season is a lost one and start preparing themselves for a redemption tour in the 2025-26 campaign.