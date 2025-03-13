The injuries just won’t stop for the Philadelphia 76ers. As Paul George consults with doctors on multiple injuries, new addition Lonnie Walker IV is now dealing with a concussion after taking a hard fall in their loss to the Toronto Raptors.

“Lonnie Walker IV was diagnosed with a concussion this morning, following hitting his head on the court in the first quarter of last night's game at Toronto,” the team announced on Thursday. “Walker has entered the NBA's concussion protocol and will be evaluated daily. Further updates will be provided as appropriate.”

In the first quarter of the 76ers' 118-105 loss to the Raptors, Walker jumped for a rebound and slammed his head right on the floor of Scotiabank Arena. He immediately went back to the locker room and was ruled out for the rest of the game. He will miss at least one game as a result of this injury.

Lonnie Walker IV diagnosed with concussion

Walker has played 10 games with the 76ers so far, including one start, and has averaged 8.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game while shooting 35.0 percent from the field. Before his injury, he played over 20 minutes in each of his last five games and recorded the first double-double of his NBA career with 25 points and 11 rebounds in a win over the Utah Jazz.

The 76ers have been one of the most injury-plagued teams in the NBA this season. As they try to stay within striking distance of a play-in bid, they’re losing players to new injuries and dealing with others who have been out for more extended periods of time.

Walker is one of 10 players listed on the Sixers' injury report for their home game against the Indiana Pacers on Friday night. Six other players have been ruled out: George, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Kyle Lowry, Jared McCain and Eric Gordon. Andre Drummond, Justin Edwards and Alex Reese are listed as questionable.