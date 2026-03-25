On Wednesday evening, the Philadelphia 76ers will hit the floor for a home game against the Chicago Bulls. Joel Embiid is on the injury report for this one, currently listed as questionable due to a right oblique strain. Here's everything we know about Embiid's injury and his playing status vs the Bulls on Wednesday.

Joel Embiid's playing status vs the Bulls

Joel Embiid has not appeared in a game for the 76ers since late February as he deals with the oblique strain, so his upgrade to questionable on the injury report ahead of the Bulls game is certainly an encouraging sign, even if he isn't ultimately able to suit up for this one.

Tyrese Maxey and Kelly Oubre Jr. will remain out for the 76ers in this one, while Paul George is back in the lineup after serving his league-mandated suspension of 25 games. Quentin Grimes is questionable due to an illness.

Article Continues Below

Meanwhile, the Bulls have listed Anfernee Simons as doubtful for this one due to a Left Ulnar Styloid fracture, while Isaac Okoro is also doubtful due to right patellofemoral pain syndrome. Guerschon Yabusele is questionable with a left ankle sprain.

The 76ers currently sit in seventh place in the Eastern Conference thanks to extended losing streaks from both the Miami Heat and the Orlando Magic, and they are looking to bounce back after getting blown out by the Oklahoma City Thunder at home earlier this week.

Philadelphia is a game back of the Atlanta Hawks, who occupy the coveted number six seed in the conference, which represents the opportunity to avoid the play-in round altogether.

In any case, the 76ers and Bulls are slated to tip things off at 7:00 pm ET on Wednesday evening from Philadelphia.