The Philadelphia 76ers are visiting the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday night. Tyrese Maxey and Kelly Oubre Jr. are on the injury report, listed as questionable. Maxey is dealing with a finger tendon strain in his right hand, while Oubre Jr. has a sprain in his left elbow. Here is everything we know about Tyrese Maxey's and Kelly Oubre Jr.'s injuries and their playing status vs. the Hornets.

Tyrese Maxey's and Kelly Oubre Jr.'s injury status vs. Hornets

Given that Tyrese Maxey and Kelly Oubre Jr. are questionable on the 76ers' injury report, their official status for the game against the Hornets remains unclear. Both individuals are considered key players for Philadelphia, and their return to the court would be big for the club's push for the playoffs.

This should be a competitive matchup on Saturday night. The 76ers already have a play-in tournament bid clinched, while the Hornets are still fighting for contention. Philly is coming off a big 157-137 win over the Chicago Bulls, while Charlotte is currently on a five-game winning streak.

Maxey has been unavailable for the past 10 games due to a finger tendon strain in his right hand. However, when healthy, the 25-year-old point guard has proven to be a superstar for the 76ers. This season, Tyrese Maxey is averaging 29.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game while shooting 46.1% from the floor and 37.3% from beyond the arc. He's also leading the league in steals per game with 2.0.

As for Oubre, the 11-year veteran has been a consistent option on the floor for Philadelphia this year. He's been day-to-day with the elbow injury, which suggests he could return to action soon. In 41 games played in the 2025-26 campaign, Kelly Oubre Jr. is averaging 14.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.7 assists. He also owns a 46.3% field goal percentage while hitting 36.1% of his three-point attempts.

So, when it comes to the question of whether Tyrese Maxey and Kelly Oubre Jr. are playing tonight vs. the Hornets, the answer will be revealed closer to the 6 p.m. EST tip-off.

76ers injury report

Johnni Broome – Out: Right Knee; Surgery Recovery

Tyrese Maxey – Questionable: Right Finger; Tendon Strain

Kelly Oubre Jr. – Questionable: Left Elbow; Sprain

Hornets injury report

Tosan Evbuomwan – Out: G League Two-Way

PJ Hall – Out: G League Two-Way

Liam McNeely – Out: G League; On Assignment

Antonio Reeves – Out: G League Two-Way

Tidjane Salaun – Out: Left Calf; Strain