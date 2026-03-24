Philadelphia 76ers head coach Nick Nurse had a positive update to share about Paul George as the veteran star makes his way back from a suspension this season.

George has been on the sidelines throughout the second half of the season due to a 25-game suspension. The NBA suspended the star forward as he failed a drug test, forcing Philadelphia to play without one of its key players.

George hasn't played a game since Jan. 29, showing that he's been out for nearly two months. Nurse provided an update on George's activity, showing that fans can look forward to his eventual return this season.

“He's worked hard… I will say that. He's conditioned hard… I don't expect any ramp-up issues at all,” Nurse said.

"He's worked hard… I will say that. He's conditioned hard… I don't expect any ramp-up issues at all." Sixers head coach Nick Nurse on Paul George returning to action on Wednesday after serving a 25-game suspension 🗣 (via @NBCSPhilly)pic.twitter.com/9TvqD0l70c — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 23, 2026

What lies ahead for Nick Nurse, 76ers

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Nick Nurse and the 76ers will look forward to Paul George's return this week, especially on Wednesday. The team is 16-11 with him and 23-22 without him. In the 25 games he has been out due to the suspension, Philadelphia went 13-12 in that stretch.

George remains solid as a veteran star as he goes through the 16th season of his career, his second with the 76ers. Throughout the 27 games he has been playing, he is averaging 16 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. He is shooting 42.4% from the field, including 38.2% from beyond the arc, and 85.5% from the free-throw line.

Philadelphia fell to a 39-33 record on the season, holding the seventh spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are above the Orlando Magic and the Miami Heat while trailing the Atlanta Hawks and the Toronto Raptors.

Following their loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday, the 76ers will look to bounce back in their next matchup, remaining at home. They host the Chicago Bulls as tip-off will take place on March 25 at 7 p.m. ET.