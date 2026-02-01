Nick Nurse knows the Philadelphia 76ers' rotations will be different moving forward following veteran star Paul George's suspension.

The NBA announced on Saturday that George sustained a 25-game ban for violating its anti-drug policy. This means that when he comes back into the rotation, there will be 10 games remaining in the regular season.

Nurse reflected on the news during Saturday's pregame press conference ahead of the 76ers' matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans. When media asked him about the adjustments he will make with George's absence, the head coach made his thoughts on the situation very clear.

“We gotta figure out who's gonna filter where, and I think it's probably going to be like it always is: who are we playing, what do the matchups look like, who's playing well at the time, what combinations look good together,” Nurse said.

What lies ahead for Nick Nurse, 76ers

It is an unfortunate setback for Nick Nurse and the 76ers to have with Paul George's suspension. Finally making progress from a disastrous 2024-25 campaign, the team has placed itself into the playoff conversation prior to George's ban.

Philadelphia is 16-11 when George plays and 10-10 when he does not this season. In the 27 games he took part in, he has been averaging 16 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. He is shooting 42.4% from the field, including 38.2% from beyond the arc, and 85.5% from the free-throw line.

Philadelphia has a 26-21 record on the season, holding the sixth spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are above the Orlando Magic and Miami Heat while trailing the Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors.

After their matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday, the 76ers will be on the road for their next contest. They face the Los Angeles Clippers as tip-off will commence on Feb. 2 at 10 p.m. ET.