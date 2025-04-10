The Dallas Mavericks' season took another hit Wednesday night following a 112-97 home loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in Luka Doncic’s first game back in Dallas since the blockbuster February 2 trade. The defeat marked the Mavericks' third straight loss, dropping them to 38-42 and placing further strain on their position in the Western Conference Play-In race.

Doncic made a powerful statement in his return, finishing with 45 points, eight rebounds, six assists, and four steals while shooting 16-for-28 from the field and seven-for-10 from three. The former franchise cornerstone looked dominant as he led the Lakers to their 49th win of the season, putting the Mavericks in a difficult position with just two regular season games remaining.

Adding to Dallas' frustrations is a staggering statistic spotlighted by Josh Bowe of Mavs Moneyball. Since the Mavericks traded for Caleb Martin at the deadline, the veteran forward has made just two three-pointers. Martin, who was acquired from the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for Quentin Grimes, has struggled to find his rhythm in Dallas' offense.

Quentin Grimes' breakout and Caleb Martin’s struggles highlight Mavericks' trade deadline missteps

Meanwhile, Grimes has flourished with the 76ers. In 27 games with Philadelphia, Grimes has knocked down 79 three-pointers while averaging 22.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.6 steals per game. He has been efficient as well, shooting 47.7% from the field and 38.9% from three-point range, providing the Sixers with consistent perimeter scoring and defensive intensity.

The contrast in production between Martin and Grimes has only amplified scrutiny of Dallas' trade deadline decisions. Martin finished Wednesday’s game with nine points, three rebounds, two assists, and a steal on three-of-seven shooting. Though his effort was evident, his impact continues to pale in comparison to Grimes' emergence in Philadelphia.

Anthony Davis, the Mavericks' other headline acquisition from the Lakers in the Doncic trade, also struggled in his first game against his former team. Davis, who helped Los Angeles win the 2019-20 NBA title, posted 13 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, and a block while shooting five-for-13 from the field.

With their record now at 38-42, the Mavericks sit one game behind the Sacramento Kings (39-41) for the No. 9 seed in the West. Dallas will look to close the regular season strong with matchups against the Toronto Raptors (30-50) on Friday and the Memphis Grizzlies (47-32) on Sunday. Securing at least one win in their final two games will be essential if they hope to host a Play-In Tournament game.

As the regular season winds down, the lingering effects of the trade deadline loom large. While Doncic continues to elevate the Lakers, and Grimes thrives in Philadelphia, the Mavericks are left trying to salvage momentum—facing both standings pressure and intensified criticism of their recent front office moves.