The Philadelphia 76ers have had an injury-riddled season, and it showed against the Boston Celtics coming back from the All-Star break. Paul George is one of the players battling through injuries, and he's been receiving pain-killing injections over the past few weeks so he can be on the floor.

“I'm hanging in there,” George said after the game via ESPN's Tim Bontemps. “I'm just trying to give this team everything I have.

“The report is true. I'm taking some sorts of medicines to kind of, I guess, play through pain. But yeah, I'm going to try to give everything I got.”

Injuries are the one thing that has held the 76ers back from being the team everyone expected them to be this season, and with the season coming down to the final months, they're going to need to lock in if they want any chance of getting into the playoffs.

As of now, it's hard to see them making the leap as it's been the same thing haunting them this season, and things don't look like they're going to get better anytime soon.

Can the 76ers turn their season around?

Even though the 76ers are in the position that they're in, they still believe that they can get into the play-in spot.

“I want to maximize the rest of this season, try to make some movement,” George said a few weeks ago. “We got a chance to climb up and get back into a play-in [spot] or a [top-six] spot if all goes well.”

Getting Joel Embiid healthy will be the main key in trying to make a run into the playoffs, but he's been dealing with his knee injury even before the season started. In their game against the Celtics, Embiid admitted that he didn't feel like himself despite just coming back from a break.

“The way I was playing a year ago is not the way I'm playing right now,” Embiid said. “It sucks. … I probably need to fix the problem, and then I'll be back at that level. But it's hard to have trust when you're not yourself.”

Embiid has been in and out of the lineup this season, and in some games, he looks like the dominant center he's always been, while in others, he looks like how he did against the Celtics. Tyrese Maxey has been the one consistent player on the 76ers, but he can't do it all by himself.

Coming into the season, the 76ers looked like they had made the moves they needed to be one of the top teams in the league, but it has not panned out the way they envisioned.