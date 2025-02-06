PHILADELPHIA — The 2024-25 season will not be one to remember fondly for the Philadelphia 76ers or Paul George. Their first campaign together has been a massive disappointment, with George suffering injuries and posting poor performances too frequently while the team sputters out to a losing record.

George knows he and his new team have not lived up to the lofty expectations it set for itself this summer. “Super frustrating, super frustrating,” he said of the season to date. While his injuries and disappointing play have been major factors in the Sixers' brutal season, he's keeping a positive light on what lies ahead.

“Especially coming in with big goals and what I wanted to accomplish and then what the team wants to accomplish and then to always have these setbacks, it's super frustrating,” George continued. “I for sure feel it but all the bad luck, something has to change and so that's all I can kind of weigh on. Things will change. There is positive in all of it. Just gotta weather the storm.”

Paul George believes 76ers can turn season around

Even after all that has gone wrong for them in the pre-All-Star-break portion of the season, the 76ers should still be a playoff contender. The teams above them in the standings are expected to plummet, with the Chicago Bulls hosting a firesale at the deadline and the Atlanta Hawks losing Jalen Johnson, an emerging star and their second-best player, for the rest of the season due to injury.

The Sixers made moves ahead of the trade deadline to get younger and recoup assets for future trades. They hope Joel Embiid can remain healthy and lead the team with George and Tyrese Maxey. Even if this season won’t end in a championship, or even a deep playoff run, Philly can stay the course and get some playoff experience for this group.

“I want to maximize the rest of this season, try to make some movement,” George said. “We got a chance to climb up and get back into a play-in [spot] or a [top-six] spot if all goes well.”