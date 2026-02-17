Over the weekend, the NBA All-Star festivities took place in Los Angeles, and Philadelphia 76ers rookie VJ Edgecombe was in attendance to take part in the Rising Stars game on Friday. Edgecombe has been a revelation for the 76ers this year in his first season out of Baylor, forming a lethal backcourt duo with Tyrese Maxey and establishing himself as one of the best young guards in the NBA.

The 76ers are hoping for a healthy stretch out of Joel Embiid for the rest of the 2025-26 regular season, and recently, Edgecombe got 100% real on his relationship with the former league MVP.

“Yo, that’s my n**** dog… He cool as hell, bro. He just chill. He be in his own little world. Yo, I swear I never seen someone like really that good. I ain’t gon' lie,” said Edgecomber, per the Club 520 Podcast on X, formerly Twitter.

Embiid has been in and out of the lineup for the 76ers all year as he attempts to manage chronic issues with his knees, which have been bothering him for the better part of his NBA career.

Meanwhile, the team also got some rough news recently when it was announced that wing Paul George would be suspended 25 games for violating the league's banned substance policy.

With Embiid's health always a wild card and George unable to play currently, Edgecombe and Maxey will be tasked with doing a lot of the heavy lifting down the stretch of the season for Philadelphia as they attempt to secure one of the top seeds in the Eastern Conference.

A top-four finish in the conference is not off the table for Philadelphia at this point, although they'll want to shake off a recent 49-point loss at the hands of the New York Knicks quickly.

The 76ers will next hit the floor on Thursday evening at home against the Atlanta Hawks.