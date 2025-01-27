Paul George is once again dealing with an injury, costing him even more time in his debut season for the Philadelphia 76ers. The veteran star will miss at least one more game, his 15th absence of the 2024-25 season.

Just as Joel Embiid makes progress in his latest knee injury recovery, George is dealing with a left pinky finger injury that sidelined him midway through the Sixers' last game. Philly will be without its two veteran stars for at least another game as they each continue their recoveries.

According to Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice, George will not play on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Lakers. The results of his MRI are still being reviewed.

Paul George out vs. Lakers amid finger injury

During the Sixers' 109-97 win over the Chicago Bulls, George jammed his left pinky into Nikola Vucevic's arm as they went for a rebound. He subbed out soon after and didn’t return.

After dealing with two knee hyperextension earlier in the season, George has mostly been healthy for the Sixers. Since the start of December, he has missed only five games, including two recent absences due to a groin injury. The results of his MRI will dictate how long his current absence from the lineup will last.

In 30 games this season, George is averaging 17.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest. His shooting has been disappointing on the whole this season but his splits are starting to look more respectable: 42.9 percent from the field, 36.5 percent from deep and 82.3 percent from the foul line.

The 76ers' game against the Lakers on Tuesday is the first of a back-to-back at the Wells Fargo Center. They'll face the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday and hope that PG can rejoin them. Embiid remains sidelined for both games but, despite each star's respective injury, the Sixers' Big 3 could reunite again at some point relatively soon.