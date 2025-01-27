After missing the Philadelphia 76ers' last 11 games, Joel Embiid is making progress toward a return. Although he is still sidelined for the next two games, he should be back in the lineup in the near future.

Embiid was sidelined due to a foot sprain that he was initially able to play through and sustained left knee swelling during his recovery which has delayed his return. According to Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire, Embiid was a partial participant in the team's practice on Monday and his knee has responded well to treatment.

However, Embiid will still be sidelined for the 76ers' next two games, a home back-to-back on Tuesday and Wednesday against the Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings.

Joel Embiid ruled out of 76ers' next two games amid injury recovery

After coming back from the first instance where his knee swelling sidelined him, Embiid looked truly good, even if not exactly at the MVP level he reached in seasons past. He played in nine games of a 12-game stretch despite sustaining a sinus fracture, averaging 26.4 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game on 47.8/41.9/88.8 shooting splits. He scored at least 27 points in each of his last five games.

Unfortunately for the Sixers, Embiid is not only still sidelined but is also not the only player dealing with an injury. Paul George is now dealing with a finger injury while Caleb Martin, KJ Martin and Andre Drummond have dealt with respective injuries that have lingered for a little bit. Kyle Lowry just returned from a lengthy absence. Of course, there’s also Jared McCain being out for the rest of the season.

The 76ers have won their last two games, improving to 17-27 on the season and remaining just outside a spot in the play-in tournament. The Sixers' next six games will be at home and each opponent in that stretch, which will take them right up to the trade deadline, has a winning record.