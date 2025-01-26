To say the 2024-25 season has been disappointing for the Philadelphia 76ers is an understatement. For a team that was supposed to be a contender in the Eastern Conference, the 76ers have struggled to stay healthy and to form any consistent cohesiveness. The latest bad news for the 76ers came in the form of a Paul George injury against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday.

Paul George suffered a pinky injury during the 76ers’ game against the Bulls and will not return, as per Kyle Neubeck of PHLY Sports.

Obviously it’s too early to speculate on the severity of George’s injury and any time that he may miss, if any at all, but it’s certainly another gut punch in what’s been a tough season.

George signed with the Philadelphia 76ers as a free agent in the offseason after spending the past five seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Coming into the 76ers game against the Bulls, the team was already without Joel Embiid and KJ Martin. Andre Drummond and Caleb Martin were also ruled out. Promising rookie Jared McCain has already been lost for the season due to injury.

In Embiid’s case, he’s dealing with an ongoing knee issue and he’s missed the last ten games for the 76ers.

In George’s first season with the 76ers, he’s appeared in 29 games, at a little over 32 minutes per game. He’s averaging 17.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.8 steals with splits of 42.8 percent shooting from the field, 36.5 percent shooting from the three-point line and 81.8 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The 76ers are currently 16-27 and in 11th place in the Eastern Conference standings. They have gone 2-8 in their last ten games. While there is obviously more season left to try and make a surge in the standings, the 76ers injury issues could pose a major roadblock to that end.