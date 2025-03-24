The Philadelphia 76ers will wrap up their six-game road trip against the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday. Quentin Grimes will be inactive, missing just his second game for the Sixers since making his team debut and emerging as a leading scorer for the injury-plagued squad.

Grimes has been ruled out due to rest for the 76ers-Pelicans showdown, which is the second game of a back-to-back for both teams. The 24-year-old guard has been great for the 76ers since arriving via trade from the Dallas Mavericks, averaging 22.2 points per game on 61.7 true shooting percentage. He has helped Philly stay competitive as other stars deal with injuries.

Quentin Grimes added to 76ers' lengthy injury report vs. Pelicans

Tyrese Maxey (lower back sprain and finger sprain) was supposed to make a return during this trip but will instead remain out. Rookie big man Adem Bona (left ankle sprain) is listed as probable after missing the last five games.

Along with Maxey and Grimes, the 76ers will also be without the following players: Joel Embiid (left knee injury management), Paul George (left groin injury recovery), Kelly Oubre Jr. (right knee sprain), Andre Drummond (left toe sprain), Kyle Lowry (right hip injury management), Lonnie Walker IV (concussion), Jared McCain (left knee meniscus surgery) and Eric Gordon (right wrist surgery).

The Pelicans, who have their own influx of injuries, are also in the thick of a tank race. They sit just three games behind the top spot in the NBA Draft Lottery. The franchise would certainly be fine with a loss to the 76ers, who are also eager to improve their draft lottery standings with a defeat.

For the Pelicans, rookie center Yves Missi (right hip soreness) is questionable and the following players are ruled out: Zion Williamson (low back contusion), CJ McCollum (rest), Dejounte Murray (right Achilles rupture), Trey Murphy III (right shoulder torn labrum), Herb Jones (right shoulder torn rotator cuff), Bruce Brown (return to competition reconditioning) and Brandon Boston Jr. (left ankle stress reaction).