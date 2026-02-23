After teaming up for Team Stars in the All-Star Game, Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey and Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards are back on opposite sides.

Maxey made sure to remind Edwards about it on Sunday.

With the 76ers surging in the third quarter, Maxey attacked the rim and went up for a forceful left-handed slam over Edwards and center Joan Beringer, wowing the crowd at Target Center.

TYRESE MAXEY SLAMS IT OVER MULTIPLE DEFENDERS! pic.twitter.com/y8aNCXkxEH — NBA (@NBA) February 23, 2026

Maxey clearly had bad intentions when he drove to the lane.

While the 25-year-old guard is more known for his speed and explosiveness, he can definitely throw it down.

Edwards, who has quite the collection of posters, must appreciate Maxey's fearless jam.

Fans on X sure did.

“He jumped like gravity forgot him,” said @LinLyn99.

“Maxey slamming over multiple defenders? Nasty,” added @shydyor.

“That was ridiculous athleticism, honestly,” wrote @lunoxcrypto. Wow, that’s rare of him. Nice one, Maxey,” posted @elkanahofficial.

“76ers got a bright future,” commented @ajaybolt0. “Get my guy out of Philly,” suggested @washedupscooner.

At this point, one could argue that Maxey is now the 76ers' most important player, as Joel Embiid continues to struggle with his health. Maxey has been nothing but consistent since breaking out in second year.

Maxey's backcourt duo with VJ Edgecombe has also given Philadelphia a more dynamic and high-octane offense compared to mostly relying on Embiid.

Maxey has 39 points, three rebounds, eight assists, and two steals.