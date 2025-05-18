The Philadelphia 76ers' season did not go according to plan, or anything close to it, and many fans are still upset. Tyrese Maxey seems to be taking some of the fan criticism and anger in stride, though.

Maxey, who, like many of his teammates, struggled with injuries, averaged a career-high 26.3 points per game this season, albeit on worse efficiency than any season since his rookie year.

The decrease in efficiency, the 76ers' poor record — they finished 24-58 for their worst season in nine years — and general fan behavior on the internet resulted in one person on X, formerly Twitter, responding to Maxey after he posted about missing basketball.

“Get in the gym f–kin bum,” gothamfann posted.

Maxey responded in kind with a message of “YESSIR 😂” and a more than three-minute video of him making 59 3-pointers in a row.

The 2024 All-Star and Most Improved Player, Maxey has proven to be one of the 76ers' cornerstones, along with Joel Embiid and last offseason's big signing, Paul George. The issue for Philadelphia this past season, though, was the unavailability of its ‘big 3.'

Maxey played a career-low 52 games, and Embiid and George were limited even more than him. Embiid, who won the 2023 NBA MVP but has struggled to consistently stay healthy, played just 19 games before being shut down for the season at the end of February due to lingering problems with his left knee. Last month, Embiid had arthroscopic surgery on the knee, which he also had surgery for a year earlier.

George, the oldest of the bunch at 35 years old, played 41 games in his first season with the 76ers. The nine-time All-Star's debut with the team was delayed until the sixth game following a hyperextended knee in the preseason, and he subsequently dealt with numerous injuries until, similarly to Embiid, being ruled out for the rest of the season in mid-March.

One of the few bright spots coming out of the 76ers' poor season is that it landed them a favorable draft pick; Philadelphia avoided having to give its pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder and earned the No. 3 overall pick in the NBA Draft lottery.

If the 76ers' core can stay healthy, they will likely be among the top contenders in the Eastern Conference next season, particularly after Achilles injuries to the Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum and the Milwaukee Bucks' Damian Lillard.