Tyrese Maxey put on a show as the Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves, 135-108, at Target Center on Sunday, with Anthony Edwards having a frontcourt seat—unfortunately for him.

Maxey had a game-high 39 points on 16-of-28 shooting on top of three rebounds, eight assists, and two steals. The 76ers ended their four-game losing streak and improved to 31-26.

They also snapped the three-game winning streak of the Timberwolves, who dropped to 35-23. Minnesota played without Rudy Gobert and Naz Reid due to a one-game suspension and a shoulder injury, respectively.

In the third quarter, Maxey gave the 76ers even more momentum after emphatically dunking on Anthony Edwards and Joan Beringer.

After the game, Edwards acknowledged Maxey's huge slam and gave his fellow All-Star high praise.

“He’s incredible. He already knows he’s one of my favorite players to watch in the league. He dunked on me today too. I don’t really like that. He played great,” said Edwards in a video posted by Timberwolves reporter Andrew Dukowitz.

“I didn’t know he was going downhill. I just ended up turning my head. I’m thinking he was going to lay it up, then he went and punched it. It was like a little quick dunk too. I couldn't even get a chance to block it. But yeah, that's why we play the game. I ain't mad at that.”

Ant-Man has always kept it real during interviews, and it is nice to hear him give props to Maxey. While the 24-year-old Edwards is known to talk a lot of smack on the floor, he is equally generous in giving compliments.

He finished with 28 points on 11-of-19 shooting, nine rebounds, three assists, two steals, and two blocks. He also had a game-high seven turnovers.

The Timberwolves will face the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday.