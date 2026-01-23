Philadelphia 76ers guard VJ Edgecombe did not waste any time making his presence felt against the Houston Rockets at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Thursday.

The 76ers have struggled recently, coming off a loss to the Phoenix Suns, 116-110, on Tuesday, and Edgecombe wanted to reenergize his team against the Rockets.

In the first quarter, he drove hard to the rack before going up for the powerful slam over Houston center Alperen Sengun.

VJ Edgecombe RISE UP 😤pic.twitter.com/LcuDVXAfTu — Sixers Nation (@SixersNationCP) January 23, 2026

The kid really has insane bounce.

The Rockets only had a two-point lead, 34-32, at the end of the opening frame.

Edgecombe has been a consistent weapon for the Sixers in his rookie year, showcasing his speed, athleticism, and fearlessness. He and Tyrese Maxey have become one of the most thrilling backcourts in the NBA, even saving Philadelphia on some occasions with their clutch play.

The 20-year-old newcomer has earned consistent minutes since day one, a strong sign of coach Nick Nurse's confidence in his development and role. While he can be erratic at times, Edgecombe will only get better as the season progresses.

Before the campaign, there were concerns about whether Edgecombe, who played only one season at Baylor before being drafted third overall by the 76ers, could handle the grind in the NBA. He has done that and more.

“It’s a toll on your body, but I’m young, and I’m grateful that I’ve got a healthy body where I can go up and down the floor. So yeah, I’m just taking it game by game,” said Edgecombe in a report from The Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey.

As of writing, the Sixers are leading the Rockets at halftime, 68-61.